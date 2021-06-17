Everything you need to know about Realme GT 5G and Realme Robot Vacuum: Realme GT 5G was launched globally in a virtual conference on Tuesday. The new Realme phone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, 8GB or 12GB RAM variants, and a 120Hz AMOLED display. The Realme TechLife Robot Vacuum is designed to offer a 2-in-1 vacuum and mopping solution using a LiDAR-based navigation system. The Realme GT in China was the most powerful one the company has ever made and it was destined to make it to global markets, including India. In this video we will share everything you need to know about the Realme GT and the Robot vacuum cleaner. Watch Video. Also Read - E3 Annual Gaming Convention 2021: Watch Video to Find Out Top 5 Games Announced