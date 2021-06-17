Everything you need to know about Realme GT 5G and Realme Robot Vacuum: Realme GT 5G was launched globally in a virtual conference on Tuesday. The new Realme phone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, 8GB or 12GB RAM variants, and a 120Hz AMOLED display. The Realme TechLife Robot Vacuum is designed to offer a 2-in-1 vacuum and mopping solution using a LiDAR-based navigation system. The Realme GT in China was the most powerful one the company has ever made and it was destined to make it to global markets, including India. In this video we will share everything you need to know about the Realme GT and the Robot vacuum cleaner. Watch Video. Also Read - E3 Annual Gaming Convention 2021: Watch Video to Find Out Top 5 Games Announced Also Read - How To Download Aadhaar Card Online | Step By Step Video Guide Also Read - Clubhouse: All You Need to Know About Clubhouse App | How it Works And Features