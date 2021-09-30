REALME GT 5G REVIEW : Realme recently launched it’s Realme GT series. Loaded with features like 6.43 inch AMOLED display, 65W superDart charger, 64 mega pixel triple camera setup and Snapdragon 888, the smartphone comes under an affordable price range of Rs. 40,000 . Also, it is best for gaming since it does not lag or heat down during the game which is a plus point for all the gaming lovers out there. In this video we will give you an overall detailed insight on the features, durability and specifications of Realme GT 5G. Watch this review video to know if it’s worth buying or not.Also Read - Latest Google Update: Google To Stop Working For Gmail, YouTube, Maps On These Devices, Watch Video