Realme GT series launched : Realme just released it's flagship smartphone Realme GT series in India. This series includes two smartphones- Realme GT 5G and Realme GT Master Edition both of them having almost the same features like high fresh rate screen, 12 Gb RAM, SuperDart charge for fast charging and many more striking specifications. Along with this company has also launched it's first laptop Realme Book Slim. Let us know what more these new launches have stored for us through this video.