Realme Narzo 30 4G: First Look: The brand Realme has continuously been in the news due to its frequent launch of a new smartphone series. The year 2020 marked the announcement of a new series from the brand, i.e., Narzo. Post-Narzo 10 and Narzo 20 series, the company has now come up with Narzo 30 series. This new device has exciting specifications and features. At a price starting at Rs 12,499, Realme Narzo 30 4G features a 6.5-inch LCD display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. The display has a peak brightness of 580 nits. To know more about it's design, battery and camera, let's have a quick look of this new phone now. Watch video.