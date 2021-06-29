Realme Narzo 30 5G First Impressions: Realme Narzo 30 5G and Realme Narzo 30 phones have launched in the Indian market after their global debut a few months ago. Realme Narzo 30 5G phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The new Realme Narzo 30 5G is priced in India at Rs. 15,999 and comes with dual SIM with a dedicated microSD card slot for further expansion of storage. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 600 nits of peak brightness. For more information on its first impressions, Design and other specifications, watch video now. Also Read - Realme Narzo 30 4G : First Look | Features and Specifications Explained

