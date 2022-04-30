Smartphones under 20k: Are you planning to buy a new mid-range smartphone that’s quite affordable and comes with a great performance, premium design, and incredible camera performance? You don’t have to worry as we have got you covered. In this video we have listed down top smartphones that falls under a price range of Rs.20,000 and offers a good and latest features, that you can definitely go for. Watch full list here.Also Read - Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal to Mohd. Danish, This is How Much These Indian Idol Stars are Earning for Superstar Singer 2 | Watch Video