Realme X7 Max 5G Review: The Realme X7 Max 5G is Realme’s attest flagship offering starting at Rs 26,999. The phone debuts the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip with dual 5G SIM standby. The 120Hz AMOLED display and lightweight construction are other benefits pointed out by the company. Is Realme X7 Max 5G then the ultimate sub-Rs 30,000 smartphone? Check out in our review.