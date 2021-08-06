Top 5 Smartphones With 5000mAh Battery to Buy Under Rs. 15000: Smartphones have become an integral part of our daily lives. Indian smartphone manufacturers are aiming to produce affordable smartphones that are accessible to most of them. They are trying to achieve this by offering good range of smartphones under the rate of Rs.15,000 with better cameras, faster processors and large batteries. From Redmi Note 10T 5G to Samsung Galaxy F41, we have got you a list of top 5 smartphones with 5000mAH batteries that you can buy under Rs.15,000. Watch video to know about them.Also Read - Google Pixel 6 Series: New Google Pixel Smartphones Will Run On A Brand New Custom-Made Tensor Chip Designed By Google| All You Need to Know