Record-breaking! BSF recovers 69 ‘Made in China’ Pakistani drones

In the last 10 months, India’s Border Security Force has achieved a historic milestone. Breaking the record, BSF recovered 69 Pakistani drones trying to infiltrate India’s territory. Pakistan has been using ‘Made in China’ drones to smuggle narcotics and carry out terrorist activities. China has a vital role in supporting Pakistan’s efforts by providing them with tech-advanced drones. A maximum of 21 drones were seized in October only 19 from Punjab and two from the Rajasthan frontier.