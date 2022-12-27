Redmi 11 Prime 5G Is Now Cheaper In India, But Is It Still Good To Buy? | Watch Video

If you need a 5G phone but have a limited budget, Redmi 11 Prime is a versatile smartphone that you might want to think about purchasing.

Redmi 11 Prime: Xiaomi has reduced the price of its Redmi 11 Prime 5G smartphone in India. The device was launched in May this year, priced at ₹19,999. The new Redmi Note 12 series will debut in the first week of 2023, according to Redmi. The Redmi Note 12 series will be a major upgrade over its predecessor, boasting advanced features such as improved battery life and faster performance. The Redmi 11 Prime, which just saw a significant price reduction, is currently enjoying a positive market reaction. Redmi 11 Prime 5G is now officially less expensive thanks to Xiaomi. This means that consumers will be able to purchase a 5G-enabled device with great features at an even lower cost. Watch video for more details…

Written By: Piyush Kumar