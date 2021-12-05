Redmi Note 10S : Redmi just launched Redmi Note 10S with a new variant in Indian market. The smartphone consists of 8GB RAM and 128 GB storage option. Earlier, the tech brand had launched Redmi Note 10S in the month of May in two variants with different storage options along with 6GB of RAM. Redmi Note 10S is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and has 5,000mAh battery. The phone will go on sale from 3rd of December and will available Amazon.com. Watch this video to know about the key features, price and specs of this newly launched gadget in a much detailed way.Also Read - Windows 11 Update: Windows 11 Gets An Upgrade, New Start Menu Features Added | Watch Video