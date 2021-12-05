Redmi Note 10S : Redmi just launched Redmi Note 10S with a new variant in Indian market. The smartphone consists of 8GB RAM and 128 GB storage option. Earlier, the tech brand had launched Redmi Note 10S in the month of May in two variants with different storage options along with 6GB of RAM. Redmi Note 10S is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and has 5,000mAh battery. The phone will go on sale from 3rd of December and will available Amazon.com. Watch this video to know about the key features, price and specs of this newly launched gadget in a much detailed way.Also Read - Windows 11 Update: Windows 11 Gets An Upgrade, New Start Menu Features Added | Watch Video Also Read - Redmi Note 11T 5G Launched In India With 5,000mAh Battery And Dual Rear Cameras, Checkout Key Features, Specs And Price | Tech-Reveal Also Read - Bounce Infinity Electric Scooter Is All Set To Launch On 2nd December, Booking Starts At Rs. 499 | Checkout Video