Redmi Note 10T is set to launch in India on July 20. While the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is yet to confirm more details about the upcoming Redmi 5G phone, leaks and rumours have revealed some crucial information including the pricing. A new leak coming from Xiaomi Central reveals the pricing and some of the specifications of the upcoming Redmi Note 10T smartphone. Watch video to know all about the price, specification and launch date of the Redmi Note 10T 5G.