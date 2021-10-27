Redmi Note 11 Series launch : Xiaomi is all set to launch Redmi Note 11 Series on 28th of October. The series will reportedly unveil three smartphones namely Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus. However, the series will be exclusive to China for now and would be released in India in future. In this video we will tell you about the key features, specifications and price of these upcoming smartphones. Watch video.Also Read - WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp To Stop Working On These Devices From November 1st, Here's All You Need To Know | Watch Video