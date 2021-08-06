RedmiBook 15, Price, Offers And Features Explained: Redmi has launched its first-ever laptop series in India. The RedmiBook 15 mainly targets students, teachers and people who work from home. It will be sold under Xiaomi’s MI Notebook range and comes with a 10-hour battery backup and will be powered by Intel’s 11th generation Tiger Lake processor. The series comes up with two variants, RedmiBook E-learning and RedmiBook Pro. From price and offers to features and specifications, watch video to know everything about this new laptop series.Also Read - Reasonable Smartphones: Top 5 Smartphones With 5000mAh Battery to Buy Under Rs 15000 Also Read - Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Is Live: From Apple iPhone to Moto G, Here's List of Top 5 Smartphones Available on Sale Also Read - Google Pixel 6 Series: New Google Pixel Smartphones Will Run On A Brand New Custom-Made Tensor Chip Designed By Google| All You Need to Know