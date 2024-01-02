Rehearsal for the Republic Day parade underway at Kartavya Path in Delhi

Top Trending Videos

Updated: January 2, 2024 12:55 PM IST

By Video Desk

Ahead of India’s 75th Republic Day, parade rehearsal started at India Gate amid dense fog on December 29. French President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest on the occasion. It will be the 6th occasion when a French leader will be the chief guest at Republic Day celebrations.

