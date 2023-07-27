Top Trending Videos

  • Rejected by Bollywood, Embraced by China: How an Indian Man Became a Chinese Movie Star

Dev Raturi, an Indian man who worked as a waiter before trying his hand at Bollywood, failed his audition for the role of Duryodhan in Mahabharata, but has since become a superstar in China's film industry.

Published: July 27, 2023 12:58 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

