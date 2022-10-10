Rekha Birthday: The gorgeous and eternal beauty Rekha is celebrating her 68 birthday today. She was born on 10th October, 1954 in Chennai. The evergreen beauty has done over 180 films in her career. She started off her Bollywood journey from the 1970 film Sawan Bhadon and since then she has given series of hit films like Umrao Jaan, Khoobsurat, Khoon Bhari Maang, Aastha, Silsila and many more. Well, Apart from her versatile acting skills, Rekha is known for her stylish and iconic Saree looks. Her love for sarees, especially silk, is a delight for fashion lovers as she manages to win the hearts of millions with her every saree look she carries. On her 68th birthday, let us take a look at the mesmerizing saree collection of the actress that you can add in your wardrobe too. Watch video.Also Read - Squid Game To Hellhound: Best Korean Dramas You Shouldn't Miss Out This Sunday, A Must Watch