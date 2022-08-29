Reliance AGM 2022: Reliance industries Ltd began Annua General Meeting on Monday, 29th of August at 2pm. In his keynote address, Mukesh Ambani said that Reliance will invest Rs. 2 lakh crore to roll out 5G services in India. The company is set to launch Jio 5G in Metro cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai. It will be expanded to other cities and towns in phases rapidly to cover entire India in 18 months by December 2023. Jio’s ambitious 5G rollout plan will be the fastest in the world. With 5G, Jio will launch billions of smart sensors with connected intelligence that will trigger Internet of Things and fuel the Fourth Industrial Revolution. It will connect every-one, every-place and every-thing with the highest quality and most affordable data. Watch this video for more.Also Read - Mukesh Ambani Details Succession Plans, Says Daughter Isha Is Leader Of Reliance's Retail Business