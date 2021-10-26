JioPhone Next Unveiled : Reliance Jio is all set to launch JioPhone Next which would be world’s most affordable 4G smartphone. The company on Monday confirmed that the smartphone will run on Android-based Pragati OS. As per sources, the price of the phone will be just Rs. 500, so that it can be accessible to every Indian. The phone has been made in with partnership with Google and is powered by Qualcomm chipset. In this video we have explained in detail about the key features and specs about this upcoming launch. Have a look.Also Read - Noise Mega Diwali Sale 2021: Get Best And Hot Deals On Smartwatches, Headphones And Earbuds | Watch Video