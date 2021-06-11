New Delhi: Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput rose to fame following his role as Manav in Pavitra Rishta. As we mark Sushant’s first death anniversary, india.com spoke to one of his co-actors from Pavitra Rishta, Amit Sarin. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Meetu Singh is Extremely Disheartened by Delhi HC Judgement as 'Nyay: The Justice' Will Release

On being asked how difficult will be for him to imagine Pavitra Rishta without Sushant, Amit mentioned that it’s hard to even imagine. ”It is so hard. He gave life to that character. He was that character. Obviously, it will be difficult to imagine without him. We need to move on. But yes, it will be very difficult to imagine Pavitra Rishta without him,” he said. Amit also said that Sushant made Manav a household name and that people loved him for that show. ”Look at the kind of journey he had, the appreciation he had for the show, people loved him,” he added. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Father KK Singh Reacts to CBI Investigation a Year After Actor's Death

Watch Amit Sarin’s full video interview here:

Amit also talked about Sushant’s sudden demise on June 14 last year and said that ‘it was shocking and unexpected.’ Recalling Sushant, Amit said that he was full of life and joy. ”Knowing him, the last thing that would come to one’s mind, which was initially that he committed suicide was unbelievable. Oh my god! How’s that possible. He was full of life, he saw life in a different way, his smile was contagious and so joyful. It was unbelievable and then other theories started coming in, before it gets settled, it was getting more disturbing,” he said. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Co-Star Amit Sarin On Pavitra Rishta 2: Difficult To Imagine Show Without Him