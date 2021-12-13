Samsung Rollable Smartwatch : Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly planning to roll out it’s rollable smartwatch soon. Samsung patent revealed out that the company is currently working on a rollable smartwatch as the it contains designs of a potential Galaxy smartwatch with a rollable display and a camera in it’s center. The amazing rollable feature will let users to extend or minimize the size of the watch face. Watch video to know about all the details on this upcoming gadget.Also Read - Noise Announces Exclusive Partnership With German Startup Bragi For Next-Gen Wireless Earphones | Checkout Details Here