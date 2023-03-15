Home

Reports: 39 Out Of World’s 50 Most Populated Cities Are In India | Watch Video

Trending news today: A new report by world air quality report released by Swiss firm IQAir, says that out of 50 most populated cities in the world 39 are in India. The report released on 14th March ranked Indian the world’s 8th most populated country in 2022 , dropping from 5th place the previous year . On the basis of the data collected from 131 countries using over 30,000 ground-based monitors, the report found that the top ten most polluted countries were: Chad, Iraq, Pakistan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Burkina Faso, Kuwait, India, Egypt and Tajikistan. Meanwhile, six countries who met the WHO PM2.5 guideline are Australia, Estonia, Finland, Grenada, Iceland, and New Zealand. Watch video for more.