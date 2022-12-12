Reports: Air India to Make a Historic Order For 500 Jets Worth Billions | Watch Video

Air India is close to placing orders for up to 500 jets worth tens of billions of dollars from Airbus and Boeing.

Reports: Air India is close to placing historic orders for as many as 500 jetliners. These jetliners are worth tens of billions of dollars from both Airbus and Boeing. It carves out an ambitious revival under the Tata Group, industry sources told Reuters. The orders include 400 narrow-body jets and 100 or more wide-bodies including Airbus A350s and Boeing 787s and 777s. The deal could top 100 billion dollars at list prices. The deal comes on the heels of Tata announcing its merger of Air India with Vistara. That deal gives Tata a fleet of 218 aircraft, cementing Air India as the country’s largest international carrier.

Written By: Keshav Mishra