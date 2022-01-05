Apple Hits $3 trillion market value: Tech giant Apple on Monday, marked $3 Trillion stock market value on the first trading session of calendar year 2022, thereby becoming the first ever company to achieve such a milestone. The iPhone maker company has added $700 billion to it’s market capitalization since October 2021 to January 2022. Watch video to know more about the surge in Apple sharesAlso Read - Samsung, OnePus, Apple: 2022 Will Witness Launch Of These Top Smartphones, Checkout Full List Here