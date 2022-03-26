Apple iPhone 14 latest news: Tech giant Apple will be introducing iPhone 14 by September 2022. Now the leaks and rumors of the device have started to float on social media. Reportedly, Apple is going o rebrand the A15 Bionic chip to A16 along with a price hike as well. It has been reported that Cupertino tech giant is going to launch iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max with previous year’s A15 Bionic chipset by renaming it a A16 Bionic chipset. To know more about the news, do watch our latest video.Also Read - Apple Admits IOS 15.4 Battery Drain Out Issue And Suggests A Solution | Watch Video