Google Pixel Smartwatch Launch in 2022 : There are rumors that the tech giant Google may launch Google Pixel smartwatch in 2022. According to latest reports, Google is currently working on it's first in-house smartwatch that may make it's arrival in the next year. The watch is codenamed as Rohan and Google Pixel's hardware team is working on it. The leaks show that the gadget will have a round face with no bezel, a heart rate monitor and step counting too. Google Pixel Smartwatch is expected to rival Apple watch. Watch video to know more on this upcoming smart watch.