Micromax New Smartphones : Indian smartphone brand Micromax is prepping up to launch new smartphones in India in mid-December. According to latest reports, the company is working on a new smartphone called the IN Note 1 Pro and will be releasing bunch of smartphones too, which will be launched by 15th of December. However, there's no specific revealed details of smartphones so far. The company had previously launched a few smartphones in December 2020 in order to make a comeback. Checkout this video to get a detailed news and updates on Micromax's upcoming launches. Watch.