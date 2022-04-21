Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas: Actress Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas recently had a baby through surrogacy. Fans were eagerly waiting for the couple to disclose more details about the baby. They conceived a baby girl and kept mum about it all this while. Now, according to latest reports, the name of the baby girl has been finally revealed. The child’s birth certificate states her name as Malti Marie Jonas. However, the couple is ye to confirm the news officially. Checkout this video for more details.Also Read - The Shahid Kapoor Interview on Mira Kapoor, Jersey, Being Goofy With Mrunal Thakur, And Valuing Family | Exclusive