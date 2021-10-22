Ranveer-Deepika Latest News : Bollywood celebrities link up with IPL is not an unusual thing. Stars like Shahrukh Khan co-owns Kolkata Knight Riders with actress Juhi Chawla, while Preity Zinta has Punjab Kings. Now the recent heated news onboard is that Celebrity couple Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone are also planning bid for a new IPL team. According to Outlook reports, the star couple may end up owning a team with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United a sure shot dark-horse in the bidding war. Watch video to know more in details.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Controversial Contestant Urfi Jawed Make Heads Turn In A Weird Purple Side Slit Satin Dress, Watch Video