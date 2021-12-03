Jio Tv And Jio Tablet launch : Telecom giant Reliance Jio recently partnered with Google to launched the most budget smartphone JioPhone Next. Now the company is all se to release it’s first smart television and tablet. According to reports, Reliance Jio is planning to expand it’s product portfolio and is gearing up to launch it’s smart tv and tablet in 2022. Watch this video where we will tell you the expected features and specs of these upcoming launches.Also Read - Reports: Micromax May Release New IN Note Pro 1 In Mid-December, Details Inside | Watch Video