Squid Game Smartphone App : Netflix series Squid Game has blasted off globally like anything and has been trending since it’s release. The audience around the world are absolutely loving the 9 episode series and craze for the it does not seem to fade away so fast. From Halloween costumes to smartphone apps, the series is so inspiring that people are even setting images of the same as their wallpaper in their phones. Are you also one of them who has a ‘Squid Game’ pictures as your wallpaper? Then you need to beware! Reportedly, an app for SG themed wallpaper that was available on Play Store has been infecting Android phones with malware which is capable of stealing users data. There are more than 5000 downloads of the app before Google Play Store removed it. Watch video to know more on the news.Also Read - Squid Game Creator Says 'Comics' Are His Inspiration Behind The Mass Trending Netflix Series, Read on