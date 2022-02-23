Aryan Khan Debut: An another star kid is is all set to enter Bollywood industry. Well, after the news of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan’s Bollywood Debut through a Netflix web series, Aryan Khan is also ready to make an entry into Hindi film industry. Yes ! You hard that right. Aryan Khan will be making his big debut in glamour industry, but here’s a twist. As per media reports, the star kid will be making a debut in the Bollywood industry as a writer and not an actor. Aryan was arrested by NCB on 2nd of October, last year, due to the possession and consumption of illegal dugs. This had created a lot of buzz in the B-Town. Watch this video to know about Aryan Khan’s Bollywood debut in detail.Also Read - RRR To Prithviraj: Upcoming Big Bollywood Movies That Is Made On A Budget Of Rs.300 Crores, Watch List