Republic Day 2023: Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Invited As Chief Guest For Republic Day This Year, All You Need To Know About Him – Watch Video

This years republic day celebration will welcome the President of Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as the chief guest. Watch video to know about the president.

Republic Day 2023: India is all set to celebrate it’s 74th Republic Day on 26th of January. The preparations for the big event has stated in full swing. This years republic day celebration will welcome the President of Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as the chief guest. The development is crucial as both the countries celebrated the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between them. Apart from this, Egypt has also been one of India’s most important trading partners in the African content. This invite is special as in the last two years India did not have any guests due to the Covid 19 pandemic. So Now, you must be wondering and wanting to know more about president Sisi. Let’s know more about him in this video.

