Home

Video Gallery

Republic Day 2023: Iconic Flower Show To Begin In Bengaluru For Republic Day, Know Date, Day, Theme And Timings In The Video

Republic Day 2023: Iconic Flower Show To Begin In Bengaluru For Republic Day, Know Date, Day, Theme And Timings In The Video

The flower show is organized by department of horticulture and this year it will go on till January 29th. The theme this year for the show will be Bengaluru's history and evolution. This 2023 edition of the show will be inaugurated by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at the Glass House 20th of January.

Republic Day 2023: The annual Republic Day flower show at Bengaluru’s Lalbagh Botanical Garden is all set to begin in three days from January 20. This will be happening after a two year gap. Flower shows at Lalbagh botanical garden are a Bi annual event which is held every year during republic day and independence day. The flower show is organized by department of horticulture and this year it will go on till January 29th. The theme this year for the show will be Bengaluru’s history and evolution. This 2023 edition of the show will be inaugurated by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at the Glass House 20th of January. The flowers will be arranged in the Lalbagh Glass House. This historic event is attended by people from different states to make a visit and adore the hue of petals. So now let’s take a look at all the details regarding the upcoming Lalbagh flower show, the timing, tickets and what you can expect out of it