Republic Day 2023: PM Modi Breaks Security Protocol, Walks Around Kartavya Path – Watch Video

On the occasion of Republic Day, PM Modi expresses his heartfelt greetings to the visitors at Kartavya Path.

Republic Day 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke the general security protocol on Republic Day as he walked around, greeting the crowd gathered there to witness the 74th Republic Day celebrations at kartavya path. PM stepped down from his platform, entered the crowd near the barriers, and greeted the audience by shaking hands. All of the visitors, particularly the kids, were ecstatic during this time. Watch video.

Written By: Piyush Kumar