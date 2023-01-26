  • Home
Republic Day 2023: PM Modi Pays Homage To Martyrs At National War Memorial – Watch Video

Prime Minister Modi leads the nation in paying homage to the martyred soldiers at the National War Memorial in Delhi.

Published: January 26, 2023 11:48 AM IST

Republic Day 2023: PM Modi observed a two-minute silence in honour of the supreme sacrifices made by armed personnel in the service of the nation, and he also signed the visitors’ book at the memorial. The three service chiefs joined Modi at the National War Memorial service to pay their respects. Watch video

