Home

Video Gallery

Republic Day 2024 to be an all-women affair, only females to be part of marching contingents

Republic Day 2024 to be an all-women affair, only females to be part of marching contingents

Amid major efforts to promote female participation in military and other sectors, Centre is planning for ‘all-women’ contingents at Republic Day parade. Republic Day 2024 will witness maximum women participation in marches, tableaux, and performances.

Amid major efforts to promote female participation in military and other sectors, Centre is planning for ‘all-women’ contingents at Republic Day parade. Republic Day 2024 will witness maximum women participation in marches, tableaux, and performances.