  • Republic Day 2024 to be an all-women affair, only females to be part of marching contingents

Amid major efforts to promote female participation in military and other sectors, Centre is planning for ‘all-women’ contingents at Republic Day parade. Republic Day 2024 will witness maximum women participation in marches, tableaux, and performances.

Published: May 8, 2023 9:50 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

