Republic Day Parade: Navy’s IL 38 Aircraft To Fly First And Last Time
For the first and last time, the Navy’s vintage IL38 SD will fly overhead Kartavya Path as part of a 50 aircraft-strong flypast on Republic Day. The IL 38 is all-weather aircraft with long endurance and a substantial operating range made by the Soviets Union. Inducted in the late 1970s, the IL38 SD had played a critical role in the Navy’s long-range maritime missions and had long-range submarine search and strike, anti-shipping strike, electronic signal intelligence, and distant search and rescue capabilities.
