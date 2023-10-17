Home

“Responsibility is on me” Israeli intelligence chief takes blame for failing to prevent Hamas attack

The escalating Israel-Hamas conflict reached new heights of destruction as it entered day 11. Thousands of Israeli rockets continued to pound Hamas’ major hideouts leaving no stone unturned to eliminate militants. Middle East’s neighbours exchanged deadly missiles which claimed over 3,000 lives on both sides while leaving thousands wounded. The Hamas’ ‘surprise attack’ has been considered one of the biggest failures of Israeli intelligence in decades. Now, the head of Israel’s Shin Bet, a domestic intelligence agency, on Oct 16 took responsibility for failing to prevent Hamas’ ‘surprise attack’. Israeli forces have extensively attacked the Gaza Strip and military infrastructure as part of their high-scale retaliation. IDF’s strikes destroyed Hamas’ operational command centers, military compounds, dozens of launchers and their hideouts. Meanwhile, Israeli PM Netanyahu convened a key cabinet meeting and vowed to demolish Hamas.

