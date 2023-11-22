By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
“Responsible For Murder Of Indians”: Israel Bans Pak-Based LeT ahead of anniversary of 26/11 attacks
Israel on Tuesday listed Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba as a ‘Terror Organisation’ ahead of the 15th year anniversary of the 26/11 terror ...
Israel on Tuesday listed Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba as a ‘Terror Organisation’ ahead of the 15th year anniversary of the 26/11 terror attack on Mumbai that killed over 160 people, including a number of Israeli nations. “To symbolise the marking of the 15th year of commemoration of the Mumbai terror attacks, the state of Israel has listed Lashkar-e-Taiba as a Terror Organisation,” the Israel Embassy said in a statement in New Delhi.