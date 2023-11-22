Top Trending Videos

  • “Responsible For Murder Of Indians”: Israel Bans Pak-Based LeT ahead of anniversary of 26/11 attacks

Israel on Tuesday listed Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba as a ‘Terror Organisation’ ahead of the 15th year anniversary of the 26/11 terror ...

Updated: November 22, 2023 11:43 AM IST

By Video Desk

Israel on Tuesday listed Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba as a ‘Terror Organisation’ ahead of the 15th year anniversary of the 26/11 terror attack on Mumbai that killed over 160 people, including a number of Israeli nations. “To symbolise the marking of the 15th year of commemoration of the Mumbai terror attacks, the state of Israel has listed Lashkar-e-Taiba as a Terror Organisation,” the Israel Embassy said in a statement in New Delhi.

