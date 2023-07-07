Home

‘Retired 3 Years Ago But…’: MS Dhoni’s 42nd Birthday Celebration

A giant cut-out of the former Indian captain in Telangana’s Hyderabad is garnering traction across social media.

Hyderabad (Telangana), 07 July. Legendary India wicketkeeper-batsman and former Indian captain MS Dhoni, who led Team India to three major ICC trophies, has turned 42 on July 07 and fans across the country are celebrating the occasion in their own ways. A giant cut-out of the former Indian captain in Telangana’s Hyderabad is garnering traction across social media.

