Disha Patani Fitness: Bollywood Actress and Fitness enthusiast Disha Patani is known for her chiseled abs and fit physique. We know how much she loves to be in shape, she is one of the actresses who never misses her gym sessions. So in today’s video, we will be going to tell you the fitness routine of actress Disha Patani. Watch now.Also Read - All You Need to Know About Diabetes in Children And Adolescents