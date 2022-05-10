Gizmore Gizfit 910 Pro Smartwatch: Recently, smart accessories and smartphone brand Gizmore launched it’s latest smartwatch Gizmore Gizfit 910 pro. The smartwatch comes with a rectangular display and Bluetooth calling functionality. It is water resistant and consists of a heart rate monitor, SpO2 monitor, sleep monitor, calorie count, step count. The smartwatch is available at a price range of Rs. 2,499. Users can buy it online from Flipkart. Watch video to know more about this latest gadget and whether you should buy it or not.Also Read - Garmin Venu 2 To Fitbit Versa 3: Top 5 Waterproof Smartwatches That You Should Definitely Buy - Watch List