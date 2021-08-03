Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Full Review: Samsung Galaxy A22 5G mobile was launched on 2nd June 2021. The phone comes with a 6.60-inch touchscreen display. Powered by an octa-core processor, it comes with 4GB of RAM and a 5000mAh battery. As of 3rd August 2021, Samsung Galaxy A22 5G price in India starts at Rs. 19,999. So, if you’re confused whether to buy this Samsung Galaxy A22 5G or not, then here is the review that you can have a look at and decide. Watch video to know it’s price, specifications and experience.Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 And Z Fold 3 S Pen Images Leak Ahead of Launch- Check Specifications, Price, Camera