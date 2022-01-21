Revised Covid-19 guidelines for kids: Amid daily surge in coronavirus cases, the Union health ministry and family welfare, on Thursday, revised the Covid-19 SOP’s for children under 5 years. The new guidelines say that wearing masks is not recommended for children aged below five years and that Steroids be used to treat Covid-19. They also said that children aged 6-11 can wear masks depending upon how safely and appropriately they use it. Watch this video to know further details.Also Read - 16 Senior Men's Hockey Players Among 33 Positive Cases in SAI Bengaluru