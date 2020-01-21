Bollywood actress Richa Chadda is no stranger to acting having started her career in movies in 2008, and even earning a Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress for her role in Gangs of Wasseypur – Part 1. In this interview, she speaks about how sports movies can influence children and even lead them to compete in the Olympics, and how she took a risk playing the part of an elderly woman in Gangs of Wasseypur.

For The Whole Interview, Click Below:

Richa’s next movie, Panga, is set to be released on January 24, 2020 and it is a sports drama about a woman, who was a kabaddi world champion, wanting to do more than just be a wife and mother.