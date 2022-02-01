Rihanna: Famous singer Rihanna is pregnant. She was recently snapped with boyfriend rapper A$AP Rocky in New York City, where she was seen flaunting her baby bump. Both of them were looking extremely happy. Rihanna shows off her baby bump in a bright pink jacket, which is paired with blue rugged denim, along with a unique belt and jewelry. Congratulation Singer and Fashionista Rihanna. Check out her video for more details.Also Read - Happy Birthday Jackie Shroff: Jackie Shroff Turns 65 Today, Here's A List Of Top Affairs Of Him; Watch Video