Bappi Lahiri tribute: King of Disco and music industry's one of the most prominent faces, singer and composer Bappi Lahiri passed away at the age of 69 in Mumbai's Criticare Hospital. Bappi Da died due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea and chest infection. His death has indeed caused an immense loss to the music industry. A lot of big Bollywood stars have mourned his death on social media. Born on 27th November 1952 in a Bengali Brahman family, Bappi Da's real name was Alokesh Lahiri. He started his career as a music composer in 1973 film Nanha Shikari. Watch this video to know the lesser known facts about Bappi Lahiri. RIP Music Legend ! You will be missed.