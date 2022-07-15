Famous Sikh leader Ripudaman Singh Malik was shot dead in Canada on Friday morning. In 1985, his name came in the case of bomb blast in Air India plane. More than 300 people lost their lives in that blast. The case regarding Ripudaman Singh went on in Canada for a long time. He was acquitted in the year 2003. Ripudaman Singh has a long association with controversies. It is being told that at 9.30 am on Friday morning, unidentified assailants opened fire on Ripudaman Singh Malik in Surrey city of British Columbia. During this, the police tried to save him, but Ripudaman Singh Malik was seriously injured and died. Watch video to know all about Ripudaman Singh Malik who was shot dead in Canada.