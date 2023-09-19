Home

Rise of Mohammed Siraj: From 2019 rejection to world's no. 1 | Asia Cup 2023

Rise of Mohammed Siraj: From 2019 rejection to world’s no. 1 | Asia Cup 2023

Mohammed Siraj made his debut for India in the ODI format against Australia. Before playing for India he played for Hyderabad and Charminar Cricket Club, he performed really well there and paved his way to the state team of Hyderabad. Let’s discuss the rise of Mohammad Siraj, the star and the player of the match of Asia Cup 2023 finals, in brief.

Born in Hyderabad on 13th March in 1994 in a poor family, Mohammed Siraj made it to the top. His late father Mohammad Ghaus was an auto driver. Siraj's childhood was full of hurdles due to the poor financial condition of his family. One interesting thing about Siraj is that he never went to any cricket coaching center before playing first-class cricket for Hyderabad. He used to play tennis ball cricket on the streets, he even bunked his classes to play cricket. Before playing for Hyderabad, he played for Charminar Cricket Club there. He performed really well there and paved his way to the state team of Hyderabad.

From being rejected in 2019 to being world no. 1 in 2023. Mohammed Siraj proved it right. The story of Siraj is inspirational as he worked very hard to reach at the top of the world after early setback.

In his debut game in the ODI format against Australia Siraj conceded 76 runs and failed to pick up any wickets. After a poor show, Siraj was not even considered for three years in the ODI cricket. His poor performance kept him out of the action in national jersey for a long time.

Then came his Turning Point In International Cricket

After the IPL 2020, India traveled to Australia for 3 ODIs, 3 T20s, and 4 Tests. During the IPL Siraj’s father was sick and hospitalized also. Siraj got the tragic news of his father’s death during the tour, he couldn’t even attend the funeral of his father due to Covid-19 protocols in India. He was given an option to fly back immediately but the fast bowler opted to stay back. “He wished that I continue playing for India and make my country proud. I just want to fulfil my father’s dream,” Siraj said at that time.

Siraj became only the fourth visiting bowler to pick up five or more wickets on debut in Australia in the last five decades.

Where again in 2022 against the West Indies at home he picked up six wickets in the 3-match series.

Siraj became India’s leading wicket-taker in the ODI last year as he picked up 24 wickets in 15 matches.

The ICC, on January 25 announced Mohammed Siraj as the number one ranked ODI bowler in the world.

During Asia Cup final Siraj bowled the most memorable spell of his career so far on Sunday

during the Asia Cup 2023 final, which was played between India and Sri Lanka. He dismissed six Sri Lankan batters for just 21 runs in his quota of seven overs to register the best-ever bowling figures by an Indian bowler in Asia Cup history. ODI World Cup is around the corner and the best of Siraj is yet to come.

